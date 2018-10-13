I believe those who have tried to make Medicaid expansion, Proposition 2, a partisan issue rather than a human and economic issue, are using rhetoric, prejudice and fear (not facts) for their claims. A society is judged by how it cares for the sick, the poor and the unfortunate. Happiness, safety and fulfillment are improved for all when our community and society have basic needs met, including health care.
It was already determined, by the Reagan administration, that hospitals and emergency rooms cannot deny emergency health care to those without the ability to pay. The law does not support non-emergent, preventive and chronic illness care, even though addressing these issues would save money by preventing expensive emergent care.
Those who qualify for health care with the expansion of Medicaid are hard working poor, students and people who may have been forced out of the workforce due to illness or to care for a family member. These are our neighbors and relatives dying and suffering unnecessarily.
Medicaid expansion will save Idahoans millions in health care costs (money we send to the federal government anyway,) and it will save and improve lives. It is a bipartisan citizen initiative. When reviewed objectively, Prop. 2 makes sense for Idaho. Those who oppose it are doing so for partisan politics and denying a basic human need as well as rejecting a more cost-efficient way of managing health care of the poor in our community.
Rolonda Bjornson
Idaho Falls