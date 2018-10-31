It doesn’t matter or does it what happens to Proposition 2 on Election Day.
How many of us are open to considering the real issue – honesty? When a medical person bills the insurance company they are paid on about 30 percent of what is billed. Can the government replace this? The only time honesty in the medical community and the insurance community will be restored will be when representatives of the two sides sit down together and discuss and agree on what the real issues are and make the necessary changes.
Gridlock in Washington in our government that is accusatory but not currently acting to solve major issues is only another example of what has happened to honesty in the marketplace and in our lives.
I have lived under socialized medicine for more than 4 years in Europe. Waiting to receive medical care sometimes involved months and sometimes was just not available. Doctors and other medical personnel were paid similar to most other professions and there was no incentive for the extra-long years required for intensive medical training. Research was minimal and medical breakthroughs were almost non-existent.
So, what do we want our future to look like? Turning our lives over more and more to the government on the surface seems to be our best option, but is it? It seems the farther we get decision making away from the people affected by decisions the less effective those decisions become.
Willard Price
Idaho Falls