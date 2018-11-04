I’m surprised at the number who endorse the expansion of Medicaid (Proposition 2). They say things like, “It’s the right thing to do,” and imply — if not outright say — that those opposing have no compassion and do not care for the poor. There’s a lot of shaming going on.
Supporters seem willing to write a blank check for whatever the cost will be and trust the powers that be that everything will work out.
We should ask:
Is it the right thing to give the government more control over an individual’s money? And by control, I mean force — the kind of control that can take your home or anything else you have, including an individual’s right to use their hard-earned money the way they see fit?
Is it the right thing to do if you are voting away — not only your freedom — but your children’s and grandchildren’s freedom?
Make no mistake — government control is the loss of individual freedom. Ask yourself: How will you answer your children and grandchildren when they wake up in a very controlled society with no liberty? If you can’t decide how you will spend your hard-earned money because it has already been determined for you, what liberty do you really have? None.
A better solution is more freedom. We need to look at options that address the medical monopoly as well as the regulations and laws that inhibit or prohibit free enterprise.
If you value freedom for yourself and your children/grandchildren, you will vote “no” on Proposition 2.
Renee Callister
Idaho Falls