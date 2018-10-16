Proposition 2 will save lives. If passed, 62,000 Idahoans will receive health care coverage, many for the first time in their lives. These hard-working Idahoans are in the gap, earning too much for Medicaid but not enough to afford insurance on our health care exchange.
Ninety percent of the funds to expand this program come from the federal government, taking financial pressure off local budgets that currently absorb the costs of care for uninsured Idahoans. All Idahoans pay the price. Research shows those without health coverage are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer at a later stage when it is costlier to treat, and they’re less likely to survive.
Thirty-three states and the District of Columbia have expanded Medicaid, giving their residents access to affordable, adequate health coverage. States that have increased access to Medicaid have seen a growth in the early detection of cancers, meaning fewer cancer deaths and better outcomes for patients. They have also reduced overall health care costs and saved taxpayer dollars.
The results have been overwhelmingly positive for other states, and they can be for Idaho too. As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, join me to vote “yes” on Proposition 2.
Mickayeen Farner
Rexburg