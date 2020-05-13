The Idaho Falls City Council is poised to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation in the area of public accommodations. I could support this ordinance for businesses that offer generic services, such as restaurants and hotels. However, there needs to be an exception for those who offer personalized services, such as a wedding planner or wedding cake baker. It is wrong to force these businesses to provide personalized services for things they find objectionable or which violate their personal beliefs.
There is room for compromise on this issue. Those who identify as LGBTQ can still find someone in the area that will provide these services and products. Businesses who object based on their personal or religious beliefs will have their rights respected as well.
In this situation, personal and religious rights need not be a barrier to civil rights.
Orson Johnson
Idaho Falls