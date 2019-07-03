This week, many in Idaho Falls will convene on South Boulevard for the annual FireKracker 5K and Liberty on Parade. These festivities unite our community — making memories for generations.
To lose the iconic feel of South Boulevard would be a true tragedy for Idaho Falls — yet that is exactly what is being proposed. More lanes, higher speeds, narrow bike lanes and loss of trees will destroy a beautiful street that we all enjoy. This Thursday, watch for signs and petitions that are meant to educate and fight for the celebration and protection of South Boulevard. The focus is safety for pedestrians and bikers with wider bike lanes, going back to a single center line due to the ineffectiveness of the current striping, reduced traffic speed on this residential street, historic signage to celebrate this unique boulevard built in the 1800s and protection from cutting down trees and widening.
As we join together to watch the parade and celebrate as a community, take a moment to appreciate the history of South Boulevard within our community and then dream of a future where that history is celebrated and protected. Together we can let the City Council know that we value safety, connecting our community with safe and legit bike lanes, traffic speeds that make sense for a boulevard lined with homes and the history that makes Idaho Falls unique.
Watch for the signs, consider signing a petition, think about what values we communicate to future generations and get involved.
Sarah Mueller
Idaho Falls