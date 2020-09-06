Under the Articles of Confederation, this country was 13 tiny countries. Each state had its own money and a legislature that did not coincide with any other legislature.
They even had immigration laws and charged people for crossing their borders. One of the delegates to the Constitutional Convention complained that he had to pay five border-crossing fees. For the 13 colonies to become part of a country, there was a lot of compromising. They had to enumerate which responsibilities were federal and which were state. The very first two federal powers and responsibilities were a standing army and navy and a post office.
Neither the armed forces nor the post office was meant to be profit-making entities. This is a ploy by those big corporations who are salivating to grab the post office. The contract might be given to a competing freight company like the one Louis Dejoy is CEO of. There is a possible conflict of interest here. His removing sorting machines from large post offices should be viewed as a criminal activity. Protect your post office.
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls