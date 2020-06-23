A public mask policy is the biggest no-brainer. Our impeached president is desperate to have a pre-COVID-19 economy for his re-election, but he cannot see that people are more likely to go to the movies or shopping or rallies if everyone is wearing a mask. The surge in the coronavirus could be curtailed by something so simple and obvious.
If you look about the world, the countries that have had the most success in fighting the virus are the ones that had ubiquitous mask-wearing, like Japan and South Korea and the Czech Republic who went all out early with a mask policy.
This is a public health issue. Yet in the U.S. we see chaos caused by denial of scientific advice, haphazard opening policies and refusal to lend a hand because of politics. The boundaries of “freedom” have limits (e.g., you’re free to wave your arms about until you hit someone else’s nose).
Masks should be law throughout the nation if we want to open up the economy faster and return to work and normalcy. Wearing masks is a better business decision as well as a health decision.
Sherrie Goff
Pocatello