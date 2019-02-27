Really, Senator Hill?
After four years, the legislators still don’t think they have time to offer equal rights to our LGTBQ community? In 1460 days, no one has been able to work together and do the right thing?
Instead, passing it down the road, putting it off, is the wisest course of action.
I am curious, you mention, “For the past four years, lawmakers from both political parties have worked with citizens and other interested groups to find a resolution.” What “citizens and other interested groups” have you invited to the table in the last four years? Which groups are from Eastern Idaho?
You mention "most of you" believe a "balanced approach" is needed to resolve this issue. Well, no duh. There should be balance in all things — unless of course the teeter-totter is labeled LGBTQ.
Again, it’s clear that a faction in our state wants to discriminate. They fail to understand that no one is asking for a violation of any already-established religious rights, but a marginalized group is seeking equal rights in regards to housing and employment.
So now we sit on our hands again for another 365 days. During which we will create laws that inhibit our ability to text and drive, perhaps allow teachers to carry guns and I am sure someone will bring up Shariah law again.
I challenge the religious leaders of our state to come together in the name of morality and the dignity of human life to press our government leaders to protect all citizens, not some.
Kristina Batalden
Idaho Falls