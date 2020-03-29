Call me a cynic if you will, but the debate over the coronavirus crisis has slumped to a new low in the history of U.S. politics.
Congressional Republicans and Democrats alike stubbornly refuse to compromise over solutions to our national health catastrophe and economic calamity.
What is especially galling to me and to others is the unrelenting barrage of criticism heaped upon the Trump administration by political opponents. Sure, President Donald Trump and his staff have made some mistakes. This is to be expected when any chief executive, regardless of their political party, tackles a national disaster of this magnitude.
To their credit, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised Trump for his handling of this predicament.
Trump made a good choice by appointing Vice President Mike Pence to head up his task force on COVID-19. The former Indiana governor is a man of experience and rationale amidst a firestorm of picky, partisan politics.
I was somewhat amused and annoyed with Ric Wasmuth’s recent sarcastic letter, titled “Trump is handling coronavirus incompetently." Wasmuth’s description of Pence as a man “who seems bewildered by it all and waving his hands around” is ridiculous. Pence is as sharply focused as a laser beam on this issue where he’s assembled an outstanding team of experts in the healthcare field.
Love them or loath them, Trump and Pence should be applauded for their daily press conferences by keeping us updated and fully informed of the coronavirus crisis.
Bob Ziel
Rigby