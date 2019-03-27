This is a question for law enforcement and our legislators, related to the "road rage" incident in Rexburg last Friday. One driver is cut off, an individual gets out and threatens the driver with a bat. In this case, the cut-off driver leaves and calls police.
My understanding is Idaho's Stand Your Ground/Castle Law would allow the cut-off guy to engage with whatever weapon he had available. My question is this: If the driver who was threatened was armed, then he had the right to shoot and kill the guy with the bat if he feared for his safety? Could he have shot at the other guys too, since he had no idea if they were armed and dangerous? Could he have shot the others in the back if they were running away, thinking they were seeking a strategic advantage? What if the cut off driver had a machete, knife or bat?
I'm assuming he could engage the other guy, and perhaps kill him, the same rules would apply as if he had used a gun? What if he were a dang good brawler, and he were able to break the guy with bats neck, killing or disabling him? Again, same rules as if it were a gun? What if he just ran over the guy with the bat, would the Castle Law give him immunity from prosecution?
Bill Miller
Rexburg