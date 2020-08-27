Once again the national media is silent and covering up Democratic corruption. Why no questions about Hunter Biden? The following is alarming for anyone who has served in the military. Hunter gets a direct commission at the age of 43 to the U.S. Navy. This type of commission doesn’t happen very often, especially when one has to get an age waiver and another one due to drug use.
His service didn’t last long; only one month after his commission, he tests positive for cocaine, and it’s bye-bye Hunter. This is in 2014. So, what does Hunter Biden get for a disgraceful discharge? Hard to imagine this, but somehow shortly after his release from the Navy, Hunter is appointed to the board of a Ukrainian gas company, get this, earning $83,000 a month. (He never did travel to Ukraine, by the way.)
OK, so I know this wasn’t the case, so all you conspiracy theorists, please take off your tinfoil hats because the news media and all truth-telling Democrat sources tell us that Joe Biden’s position as Obama’s point man on United States/Ukrainian policy had nothing to do with young Hunter’s appointment. Feel reassured? I sure do.
This history is just one of many regarding Hunter. Let’s not get into his Chinese dealings, his issues with illegitimate offspring — I could go on. So, excuse my skepticism when Hunter gives a speech at the Democratic National Convention convention saying his father would be an honest president.
Can’t wait for Jim Jones’s analysis of this one.
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley