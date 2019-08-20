Today I am looking at my water bill from the City of Ammon. I am having a difficult time justifying just why I went from $54 a month for water to over $150 for this last month. That is a 300 percent increase. My questions are: Why does the city need such a large increase in revenue for water usage? What are they doing with the sudden windfall?
When a call was placed to the city, these questions were asked and the answers were a little disturbing. I was told that the city has many projects that need funding and the money would be put to good use. If I remember my days as a councilman, and mayor money collected for water bills can be used only for that department and not pay for other city expenses.
Some of my neighbors are seeing a much larger increase in their water bills and others have chosen not to water and their brown lawns testify to their decision.
It has always been my understanding that the City Council represents the best interests of the residents of Ammon and the residents should be comfortable in that the council will do no harm to the residents. Seeing a 300 percent increase in a needed utility has not been justified to me, and no warning was given so that residents could comment on these decisions. This is where we judge our elected officials as to their competency and make the decision to recommend them for further service.
Jerry Mitchell
Ammon