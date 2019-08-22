I know there isn't a garbage pit or garbage dump in the area where the event center is planned but something smells bad.
After eight or so years of lots of taxpayer monies, a finished road is finally built — which should have been done after construction — is completed and a sponsor is selected. Wow, what progress, and at what cost?
Think about this — estimated cost $70 million, that's, $70,000,000, plus or minus (based on experience, will be plus), and it will only seat 5,500 people. There sure won't be any mediocre or better performers or celebrities and for sure, no Garth Brooks type concerts, even with the governor's help. The seating capacity is way too small.
A question that should be asked and answered: How many people, consultants, lawyers, etc., are on the payroll and at what salaries or stipends? How much has been accumulated and spent yearly since inception?
Lastly and of significant importance: Why hasn't the responsibility for and management of actually getting the job done been turned over to the Downtown Development Group, a management group with a proven record of cost-effective, timely, safe and high-quality completion of their projects?
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls