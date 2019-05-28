In response to Karey Hanks’ passionate pro-birth commentary, we have some questions for Mrs. Hanks.
In your term as a state representative, were you as dedicated to pro-life concerns for living babies? Did you present or actively support any legislation for such critical programs as CHIP (health insurance for children) and Medicaid expansion, food stamps so parents can obtain sufficient food for children, adequate funding for the education of children and increasing the minimum wage to an actual living wage to help provide decent housing for children and their families? And have you been involved in any of these and other pro-life concerns recently?
There are far more issues involved in being pro-life than the narrow focus on anti-abortion. We can all be extremely saddened at the loss of these unborn babies but we need to put our efforts and resources into making sure that once they are born, babies have at least the bare essentials for living. If we insist unborn babies are human beings that must be born, shouldn’t we also insist that they have all the essentials needed in their lives to become responsible citizens and active participants in our democracy?
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls