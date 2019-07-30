I have some questions for Bob Ziel, R. Grant Hunter, Stanton Anderson, Frank Clark, Stephanie Mermigas and other Trump supporters reading this letter.
Have you no shred of human decency in the depths of your being? Do you hold up this vile, contemptible and corrupt human being as a role model for your children and grandchildren? Do you really believe it is better for an American president to be buddies with Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and other dictators than to work with and support America’s NATO allies that have stood with us 60 some years? Do you really believe that the free press is the enemy of the people? Do you really believe adultery and sexual assaults on women are admirable traits? Do you answer the question, “What would Jesus do?” with, “Be more like Donald Trump”? Do you share his hatred of people of color and immigrants? Do you really believe locking brown children up in cages without soap, showers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mattresses and blankets is the right thing to do? Do you really believe locking up adult men in cages for weeks without access to showers or a bed to sleep on is Christlike? Where is your moral core? Where in the depths of your soul do you find approval for the words and actions of this abominable man?
Please, write a letter and explain it to me. I don’t understand.
Jim Sathe
Idaho Falls