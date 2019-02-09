I agree with your editorial board that if the narrative about the Quinton shooting is true then the officer’s use of deadly force was justified. But why should we have confidence in a narrative that was concocted in secrecy over a period of nearly three months? Does it really take that long to review toxicology reports? And where is the oversight?
The Idaho State Police had two months to write their version of events. Sadly Mr. Quinton will never have the chance to tell us his side of the story.
Jackie Stephens
Idaho Falls