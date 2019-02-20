I live in the south part of Island Park, in an area not far from U.S. Highway 20. Most winters we have a few wintering moose in our neighborhood.
They come to us for the plowed streets and driveways where they can nibble on Aspens and exposed bushes. It’s a hard life for these non-migratory moose. The national forest land to our east is covered with deep snow, and on the west runs the highway. These moose will cross the highway, looking for food. Recently, one of our resident moose, the mother, was killed on U.S. 20. She leaves a yearling behind, so sad, and so unnecessary.
There is a movement afoot that wants to ban wildlife overpasses in any part of Idaho. Wildlife over/underpasses have been shown to work, and they are cost-effective over their lifetime (50 years). Why do our legislators want to outlaw a proven solution that can save lives, expenses in auto repairs and our wildlife? In areas where there are no housing developments, such as Ashton Hill, why not utilize this solution? Many animals are hit every year in this stretch of U.S. 20.
There are people in Island Park who do support wildlife overpasses. You may not want an overpass in your neighborhood, but it’s a mistake to outlaw this very successful solution in our whole state. Our surrounding western states are all utilizing over/underpasses for their wildlife and have seen much success.
We can do better than this.
Bonnie Altshuld
Island Park