Racists aren't conservative 14 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Racists are not conservative. The most notorious racists were Nazis (National Socialists).David KoelschIdaho Falls Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments Angie Dodge archive News Trending Today Wolves in the West: Unforeseen impacts caused by wolves in Idaho Key witness in Tapp case recants testimony BHS student receives associate degree before diploma New business, Homes Unlimited, connected to Paul Hathaway Christensen wants "Redskins" to stay Blackfoot pauses to honor the fallen in service Car crashes into Pocatello retail store Police hypocrisy in arrest over hemp Former inmate to speak at Pocatello Women's Correctional Center Field of Honor celebrates the living and fallen veterans Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.