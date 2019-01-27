This is in response to the letter from Ralph Smith.
You have not idea who Dino Lowery is and her background. She is well educated and knowledgeable in many areas, especially politics. I take offense to your comments about a lady that has contributed greatly to the community of Idaho Falls.
She takes on the positions no one else wants. Her management of dessert donations has brought in thousands of dollars to the LGTBD community held every year. This is Breaking Boundaries. She and Steve Zeeman have held many fundraisers for big brother/big sister organization.
Habitat for Humanity has been the recipient of time donated by knowledgable Steve Zeeman. Time is the most important thing you can give another.
So before you speak about something of which you have no knowledge, hold your tongue and do your homework.
Lenorah DeAngelis
Idaho Falls