Oh my. Freshman state representative from eastern Idaho Chad Christensen has already racked up two strikes.
He says he can drive and text safely at the same time, but if Linda Loertscher's letter to the editor is accurate, that is not true. And what he says and does and believes can have a detrimental impact on the rest of the state population. Loertscher lists a whole litany of bad behavior Christensen has received citations for. I re-state only a few representative ones: Speeding in a school zone, a hit-and-run accident with a parked car, many speeding tickets, dumping toxic waste on a public road and driving without privileges. He then has the audacity to put on his Facebook page "those wannabe cops screwing with me." Yes, this is a man that touts his skills of simultaneously texting and driving.
Second, Mr. Christensen, we are not living in 1869. We are not in the fantasy world of The Lone Ranger or Gun Smoke. You and your buddies carrying guns into a restaurant and then becoming offended when the owner curtains off your table area so you don't frighten or intimidate other customers shows your total classlessness. If you're kooky enough to do that, then you're unstable enough to do some pretty scary things.
Multiple choice test question regarding Representative Christensen's behavior and attitude:
a) audacious
b) intimidating and/or threatening
c) stupid
d) Neanderthal-like
e) out of touch with current local society
f) all of the above
Roy Marlowe
Rexburg