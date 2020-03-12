Can you imagine Idaho lawmakers telling mechanics what they can charge to fix a car? Government rate-setting seems unfitting for Idaho. However, Idaho lawmakers are considering setting rates for physicians, which seems like anti-trust.
Health insurance companies are pushing legislation to prevent patients from receiving high out-of-network bills. I support this concept, but insurance companies want to do this by imposing government price controls and taking away an independent health care provider’s ability to negotiate fair market rates.
Negotiations where one side has all the power are rarely favorable to all the parties involved. Most health care providers are members of insurance networks that were negotiated. Health insurance companies claim they will treat physicians fairly. But if we look at states where similar legislation has passed, it has not played out that way. While it may seem these rate cuts will be good for patients, they will likely have serious consequences if local health care networks take similar actions. The legislation would reduce access to care and disproportionately harm independent physicians.
Lawmakers do not need to pass price controls for physicians or give all the power to insurance companies to solve problems around out-of-network bills. Other states have successfully protected patients by requiring physicians and insurance companies to mediate disputed bills. Idaho lawmakers should consider a more collaborative approach instead of allowing such government overreach.
Eric Garland
Blackfoot