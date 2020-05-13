I write this short endorsement for two candidates seeking re-election from my district: Britt Raybould and Doug Ricks.
Both of these public servants have demonstrated their skills and vision as they serve those in my area and in the state as a whole. They understand and work hard to enhance the lives of all citizens. The dangerous and ultra-radical Idaho Freedom Foundation has given them poor scores on their McCarthy-style index while promoting candidates who are obsessed with fringe issues. Let us stand up for responsible government as we support competent and ethical leaders. Re-elect Britt Raybould and Doug Ricks.
Dick Spackman
Rexburg