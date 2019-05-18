I have been the attorney for the Idaho Falls Auditorium District since its creation in 2011 and have worked with many diligent and faithful board members, both past and present. Each board member devotes many hours of volunteer service and all deserve our thanks and appreciation.
Current Board Chair Terri Gazdik, has been exciting to work with, and she truly seeks to serve the interests of the community. As a licensed CPA, Terri's business and accounting expertise are extremely valuable to the district. She conducts the meetings with grace and dignity and shows the utmost respect for the public and project stakeholders who attend.
Terri has been instrumental in acquiring the project site, beginning road development, hiring a new executive director and is working hard to raise the funds needed to construct the Event Center. The auditorium district has reached a critical stage where design is being completed and construction is about to begin. Now is not the time to change leadership.
I invite all city residents to join me in re-electing Terri Gazdik to the IFAD Board.
Mark Fuller
Idaho Falls