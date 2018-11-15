On a recent trip to Arizona to attend a family event, I brought along a book, "Miracle at Philadelphia, the story of the Constitutional Convention." Having read it carefully many years ago, the underlined parts remained in my memory as unusually significant.
The author, Catherine Drinker Bowen, wrote this in her preface: "In the Constitutional Convention, the spirit of compromise reigned in grace and glory; as Washington presided, it sat on his shoulder like a dove."
In February of 1778, Washington wrote to his friend, LaFayette, "It appears to me, then, little short of a miracle that the delegates from so many different states (which states you know are also different from each other) in their manners, circumstances and prejudices, should unite in forming a national government, so little liable to well-founded objections."
The wise men assembled, expressed their "most ardent wish" being to secure the "freedom and happiness" and the "lasting welfare of that country so dear to us all."
This well-written historical record is worth sharing with others and rereading again and again.
Elizabeth Moss
Ririe