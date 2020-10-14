Sadly, the Post Register continues to publish columns of those infected with Trump derangement syndrome, especially the Russian strain known as “the Russian hoax.” Trump is not Putin’s puppy, and Trump is not beholden to Putin. Any rational assessment of Obama/Biden policies versus Trump/Pence policies shows that Trump/Pence is far tougher on the Russians. And on Iran. And on China.
Obama invited Russia into Syria. Obama canceled the missile defense of Europe. Obama gave billions to Iran. Trump has the right foreign policy, is standing up to Putin, Iran and China.
Biden wouldn’t stand up to any of them nor will he stand up to the far left wing of his very left-wing party. In the first debate, he said he created the Democratic platform, so go read it. Ignore the hoaxers and those suffering from Trump derangement syndrome. Get the facts yourself.
Steve Piet
Idaho Falls