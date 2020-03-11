I am a proud member and Idaho Coordinator for The John Birch Society, and I am surrounded by the most informed, community caring and god-fearing Americans there are. The true tragedy isn’t that someone came to malign us, we have dealt with those smears for decades, it was that some people still believe such smears as the truth.
Although it is disheartening that Sheriff Ozzie from out of state felt compelled to step beyond his jurisdiction and spread misinformation and hate that Idaho says it has no tolerance for, he did so in front of 500 Republicans and law enforcement to further that narrative. What is also unfortunate is that he used a political presentation to define what and who he believes to be the enemy, not as political opponents but as criminals.
I think as a supreme law enforcement officer in his county, if he really felt people like us were criminals, why not arrest us instead of maligning them without evidence? Furthermore, how has this become acceptable when one of our fundamental principles in this country is to face your accuser? I am willing to face him in open dialogue if he is willing to reciprocate. If he can’t or won’t, I expect a full retraction as well as a full apology for using his position for some political gain either for himself or for the party for whom he spoke.
His presentation and his statements are easily debunked but for this to be done, it would require a concerned informed electorate to do their homework to understand just how dangerous his presence here was.
I live in Idaho and spend my life continually traveling and meeting good people around the state and will continue to do so, spreading the truth because people deserve to know it.
Tom Munds
Caldwell