It’s convenient for Bryan Smith to accuse Democrats of breaking the rule of law but leaves out his own party, the Republicans, and the president from ignoring and breaking the law. Get real, Bryan.
Nancy Pelosi made special arrangements with the owner of the closed salon, and she had her mask with her. Since there were only two people in the salon, that’s not so egregious. Why not talk about the people that come out to harass, without masks, the peaceful protestors who wear masks?
And let’s not leave out our own president who holds his pep rallies with people packed in not wearing any masks at all. He doesn’t care and is clearly breaking the rule of law. Or does he think just because he is the president he is above the law? Presidents aren’t above the law. Bryan, I think you are an unreasonable person giving false ideas.
D.R. Avery
Idaho Falls