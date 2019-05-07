Dino Lowrey claims in a recent op-ed that Latinos and Hispanics commit crime at a significantly lower rate than the general population. That is a lie. On the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list, about half are Hispanic or Latino, yet they comprise less than 20 percent of the U.S. population.
And Carolyn Abbot complains that "all Idaho citizens" are not represented. She is apparently oblivious to the fact that all eligible voters are allowed one vote.
Then John Radford promotes a rally to conflict with The Lincoln Day Banquet because he disagrees with the featured speaker. The First Amendment reads that "Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech." This has been interpreted and applied that citizens may use that freedom to express their opinions. That allowed freedom ruffled John's feathers, so to express his displeasure he schedules the rally to demonstrate his disdain for free speech.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls