The citizens of Idaho have not abused the initiative and referendum process as added to the Idaho Constitution in 1912. In the last 60 years, the process was used to limit property tax increases to 1 percent of property value (1979), approve residential property tax exemptions of 50 percent or $50,000 (1982) and expand Medicaid (2018).
We must be honest here. The Idaho Legislature has been less than responsive at times and the initiative and referendum process was created to limit special interests in legislation and ensure the right of Idaho citizens to affirm or repeal laws. Remember, the Idaho Constitution, Article I Section 2, states, "All political power is inherent in the people."
What this means is simple. The citizens of Idaho have the right to question and limit the power of the Idaho Legislature when the Legislature fails to enact laws that benefit and protect all Idaho citizens equally.
This is not a partisan issue. The initiative and referendum process has been used by both parties as a check and balance process and is every Idaho citizen's right. Some legislators and special interests argue that the new initiative and referendum process, under SB1159 and HB296, will not discourage voter participation and make sure rural voices are heard.
Rep. Heather Scott stated, "It is a lot easier for a lobby group to control 70 people in this body than it is to control the masses."
Exactly.
The initiative and referendum process works. Making the process much more difficult is about cronyism, careerism and control. Recall the legislators that have betrayed the public's trust.
John LoBuono
Idaho Falls