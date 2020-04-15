Since when has love and respect become a bad thing? When I was growing up, there were rules set by my parents and other authorities that I had to follow, regardless of my rebellious nature. I didn’t always agree or fathom that rules were there for my protection. Despite the illogicality, I also loved and respected my parents and tolerated authority. I eventually learned the difference between authority and bullying.
Leaders stand up for what they believe in, and they do not succumb to popular opinion bullies or their unruly children. They are not perfect, and they can admit when they make a mistake. We don’t have to love all of their decisions. I’m proud of our Idaho leadership, our president and even Frank Vandersloot. Recent controversial bills passed in Idaho are about integrity and fairness, not succumbing to big business, popular opinion or bullies. We should not have to be phobic of anything or anyone to show our love and respect for each other. During these unsettled times, it’s important to slow down and breathe.
Steven Dahms
Idaho Falls