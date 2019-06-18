I got a good chuckle out of Jim Sathe’s reply to my criticism of Hillary Clinton where he stated that she “was the most qualified person to ever be nominated for the presidency.”
Really?
According to Sathe, her credentials are greater than Washington, Lincoln, Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Reagan, etc.
Seriously?
Another major flaw from Hillary was the so-called “Uranium One” deal, which took place while she was Secretary of State in the Obama Administration. Under the agreement, Russia has access to approximately 20 percent of our uranium supply.
Ask any Idaho National Laboratory scientist or researcher and they’ll tell you that uranium is an important material. Meanwhile, Obama and Clinton carelessly allowed Russians to get ahold of a portion of our strategic uranium supply.
Day after day, Democrats accuse President Trump of collusion with the Russians even though the Mueller Report could not cite any specific evidence. The irony here is that the Obama-Clinton uranium deal is a very serious case of collusion with Russian leaders.
I have said this before and I’ll say it one more time: Trump is a big-mouth New Yorker from Queens who sometimes lacks diplomacy laced with occasional obscenities. I do not like him when he talks that way, but Trump’s commonsense, executive and organizational skills far outweigh his loose tongue.
Now, it’s time for local Idaho Democrats, and their national peers, to own up to their leaders’ flaws or are they going to continue to live in the narrow realm of acute liberal politics?
Bob Ziel
Rigby