Sometimes the less said, the better.
Over the past month, there have been several articles in the Post Register regarding the event center. One, finishing the road and obtaining a facility sponsor after eight years and untold monies. Second, a weak description of accomplishments over the same eight years.
A lot of people who supported and voted in favor of the event center will be dead and buried before the facility is finished or ever opens its doors at the snail's pace it's gone and has been going over the past eight or so years.
Again, a recommendation to the powers that be to once and for all fix this problem, transfer full and complete responsibility and authority for completion of the facility to the Downtown Development Group. They have an excellent record of getting the job done in a timely and cost-effective manner. Who knows, they might even get it to at least 10,000 or so seating capacity.
As a side note — in event it ever does get finished, there is no way the currently designed Idaho Falls Event Center could have a Garth Brooks concert, like the recent one in Boise, even with the governor's help because of the very, very small number of seats available for the very, very, very expensive cost of the facility.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls