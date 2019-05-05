What would the world be without recycling? Well, I think the animated film Wall-E shows us what the world would look like. It would look like a big ball of trash.
Nothing would be able to survive on the Earth. Now, aren’t you glad that we have recycling?
Well, we should start recycling. About half of what you throw away, you can most likely recycle instead. So instead of throwing a glass bottle away, recycle it. That glass bottle that you recycled will be turned back into a new jar. Someone could’ve recycled a milk jug and now it’s your toothbrush.
Recycling can also help the environment, for example, a 4-foot stack of paper can save a 40-foot pine tree.
Recycling will also make it so that plastic isn’t being put into the ocean. Recycling will save the animals in the ocean. I mean would you rather live in a world that was full of garbage or a world with nature? If we don’t start recycling you can just say goodbye to camping, fishing, hunting and on. Recycling is making it so we can have those things.
So we need to start using the 3 Rs. You can start using reusable bags when you go shopping, or you can use paper bags. If you want to have a world that’s healthy, well, then start doing something about it. Stop waiting around for something to happen and make it happen. Because change can start with you.
Alexia W.
Idaho Falls