Do you know how much garbage is produced by an average person each day? An average person produces 4.40 pounds each day. There are 3,091 landfills. Ten-thousand landfills have been filled.
It is important to recycle for many reasons, but one is waste is very dangerous for the environment. It releases greenhouse gases and harmful chemicals that harm the environment. Recycling can help prevent the greenhouse gases and chemicals for growing.
Landfills are also a way to prevent greenhouse gases. A landfill consists of six layers. The first layer is the bottom liner which separates groundwater from trash and subsequent leachate.
The second layer is the cells. The cells layer stores the trash within the landfill.
The third layer is the stormwater drainage system that collects water that falls into the landfill.
The fourth layer is the leachate collection system that also collects water.
The methane collection system is the fifth layer that traps methane.
The cap layer is the last layer, and it seals off the landfill.
These layers all help the environment become better just as recycling does. Recycling can also help take climate change down. Recycling can also save energy because the products that are being recycled usually requires less processing to turn them into usable materials. Some benefits of recycling are that recycling reduces the need for mining, quarrying, and logging. It also reduces waste in the environment. That is why I think that it is important for people to recycle.
Anna M.
Idaho Falls