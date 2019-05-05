One of the biggest problems in our world is trash pollution. Trash is affecting our planet by taking away our oxygen, habitats, ocean, nature and plenty more. I will tell you how we can make earth more compensatory.
Over 1 million seabirds die a year because of a certain trash called plastic 6-pack rings. These can affect the seabirds by choking them or causing further damage, such as death. One million fish die a year just from eating little bits of plastic. When fish eat plastic, they can’t digest the plastic, so they die. This is a big problem because it will cause further damage to the fish which may become extinct.
Having the fish go extinct will cause a huge reaction from the food chain. The animals that eat fish will become extinct, then the other animals will eventually become extinct.
Solution: I think that we should all use the three R’s (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle). If we use these methods then we can save our planet from becoming a dangerous environment. Instead of a plastic water bottle, we can use a hydro flask. A hydro flask is a hard insulated metal. It’s recyclable, which would help Earth by saving ocean animals and many more. There are many other ways of using the three R’s that will help stop polluting our planet.
Charlize Ogden
Idaho Falls