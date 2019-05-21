When the voters of Idaho Falls approved the creation of an auditorium district, the expectation was established to deliver a world-class facility where individuals throughout the region would gather in a wide variety of disciplines to enjoy activities that range from sporting events to music concerts to trade shows.
Because of the hard work and leadership of Terri Gazdik, the district board has made substantial progress toward making this expectation a reality. Terri has worked tirelessly on this project. Having been indirectly involved in this project for many years, I have seen first-hand her steady approach and thoughtful diligence as she serves the people of Idaho Falls on the board of directors.
Under Terri’s leadership, the board has made substantial progress in the past year and has exciting and positive momentum to complete this project for the community.
I have had a front-row seat throughout the transition from voter approval to the design of the facility, and I am pleased to throw my public support behind Terri for re-election to the board.
Please vote on Tuesday, May 21 and support Terri Gazdik for re-election.
Eric Isom
Idaho Falls