It is great to celebrate the Fourth of July and consider the blessings and freedoms that we enjoy.
A few years ago, my wife and I visited Independence Hall in Philadelphia. We sensed a very reverent feeling due to the inspired men who framed the Constitution. We observed the chair where George Washington presided, which is engraved with a sun on the top of it.
After vigorous debate and compromise, the Constitution was adopted. Benjamin Franklin later stated words to the effect of: I have often reflected on the sun on George Washington’s chair and wondered if it was a rising sun or a setting sun. Today I know it is a rising sun.
For special reading, you might enjoy the book “Seven Miracles that Saved America,” which describes miracles preserving our freedom and democracy and is available at the library. I especially like the chapters “The Miracle of a Summer Fog” and “The Miracle of the Constitution.”
Growing up in Idaho Falls and having taught at Madison High School, I have seen many examples of people who are outstanding citizens and impact our lives for good. Additionally, each of us can show our gratitude for living in this great, free land by doing things such as thanking a veteran for their service, supporting positive community events, protecting our environment and volunteering to help at your child’s school.
It is particularly great to live in this area and enjoy the freedoms provided by the Constitution.
Bill Moss
Rexburg