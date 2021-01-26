When we backpacked across the Centennial Mountains between Island Park and Dubois, we learned a lot from those ridgelines.
We learned the Centennials have it all: solitude, wilderness and wildlife, such as grizzlies, wolverines, elk and more. Their majestic forests offer unparalleled hunting, fishing, hiking and motorized recreation, especially around West Camas Creek.
With a constant view over the Snake River Plain, we also learned how deceptively vital the Centennials are to so many other places where we love to recreate.
For example, we got caught in a blizzard at 9,000 feet. Snow piling around our tents became the meltwater that feeds and maintains protected wetlands downstream, including the Camas National Wildlife Refuge and the Mud Lake Wilderness Management Area. These downstream dependents of the Centennials also support incredible recreation, such as migratory bird watching and popular pheasant hunting.
Now, we’re shocked to learn about a gold exploration project proposal right in the Centennials’ West Camas Creek area. This exploration is for a foreign gold mining venture that expressly intends to obliterate the West Camas Creek forested mountainside with an open-pit cyanide mine.
These mines often leak or spill toxins into our waters, threatening our health, agriculture, fish, wildlife habitat and drinking water.
The Forest Service is currently accepting public comment for this proposal, and we hope many Idahoans share our feeling: Our recreation lands should remain public and clean.
What’s the price of our Snake River Plain aquifer — the very lifeblood of our home — in gold?
Eric Follett and Alex Baldwin
Idaho Falls