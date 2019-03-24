Please insist that our representatives expand Medicaid without strings attached.
Idahoans are not “misinformed” on this issue. This was passed with a wide majority because we are informed by personally knowing someone who has unfairly suffered as a result of not having access to healthcare. These are working folks because they already make too much money to qualify for Medicaid as it is under current Idaho law.
Adding a mandatory work requirement only adds bureaucratic red tape to monitor that which already doesn’t exist. Those in the gap are farmers, small business owners, service industry workers, contractors, early retirees who were possibly forced out of a job, substitute teachers or adjunct professors, hairdressers, etc.
Regardless of any personal objections to the ACA, Republicans have had nine years to fix this at the state level, and it hasn’t been done. The emergency room does not and cannot take care of chronic health issues. Chronic issues cause loss of life, debility, suffering and are more expensive to treat in the long run when not managed correctly by a primary care provider.
If there is one thing Idaho voters may be “misinformed” about is that our “representatives” are supposed to follow our best interest and our wishes, not their own personal business interests, play partisan politics or have personal vendettas.
Rolonda Bjornson
Idaho Falls