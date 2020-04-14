Putting politics and COVID-19 aside for a moment, I thought I would address an issue that will unite all of Idaho Falls.
A few years ago, there were large flocks of geese around the River Walk bringing squealing laughter to children as they fed them. Unfortunately, our city fathers and mothers decided that the geese were making much too big of a mess, making it difficult for the walkers, joggers and cyclists. “Why,” they said, “the geese cover the walking area with their daily deposits.”
Without hesitation, the geese were “relocated” (probably into Christmas roasting pans), and a stiff fine levied for feeding any remaining that escaped relocation.
Now that the geese are gone, exercise enthusiasts, including hound walkers, have taken again to the River Walk. As a result of the canine, there are piles (not just small green blobs) nearing the size of Alaska left in the middle of the walkway or merely inches away. Now it’s someone else’s problem. (Once I saw one responsible owner of the hound use a little green bag and clean up the mess — once.)
Now, I am not asking the current city parents to execute the more-than-relieved mutts. Nor am I requesting that their self-centered, non-caring and oblivious companions be tried for treason. Rather, I would implore our good and wise parents to erect a memorial monument on the west side of the River Walk honoring and remembering those innocent geese who gave their all so the River Walk could be purified and become free of contamination.
Mike Pitcher
Idaho Falls