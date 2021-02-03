I read with interest the story in Jan. 27’s paper about Rep. Chad Christensen wanting to impeach Governor Little. I doubt the representative considered this, or if he did, whether he fully appreciated its implications, but the constitutionality of public health measures like those imposed by Gov. Little have been consistently upheld going back to Jacobson v. Massachusetts, a 1905 U.S. Supreme Court decision that upheld the authority of states to enforce compulsory vaccination laws. So, too, have similar public health-related restrictions on businesses.
Restrictions on religious gatherings have also been upheld as constitutional. Challenges to restrictions on capacity at religious gatherings in the COVID-19 era were denied in California and Nevada, with the U.S. Supreme Court also upholding the lower court rulings. However, a similar challenge in New York was reversed on the eve of Thanksgiving last year. All of the rulings were 5-4; the shift in the New York case is likely attributable to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining the court.
So, contrary to what Rep. Christensen is quoted as saying, the Constitution has not been suspended during this pandemic by Gov. Little or by anyone else. It is alive and well and is doing exactly what the framers intended it do — namely, invalidate arguments and positions that have no rational basis, such as those the representative is apparently advocating in the case of Gov. Little.
Douglas Siddoway
Ashton