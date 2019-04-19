On April 4, Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, delivered the opening prayer in the House. She started with a Zen Buddhist quote about unity followed by the Unitarian Universalist prayer "Interfaith Prayer for the World" by Claudene Oliva.
The prayer, starting with, "In the spirit of love and compassion, let us pray. Spirit of Life, gods of many names...," is a beautiful reminder about our blessings, future and unity. The prayer acknowledges our differences and encourages us to seek common ground, for the good of all. It wishes for us to overcome occasional tiredness, to be the good we want to see in others, and to work to be the change that we seek.
Representatives Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens; and John Green, R-Post Falls, all walked out and only returned after the prayer.
Let the hypocrisy sink in: A fellow legislator who is called to say the opening prayer picks one that is geared to be inclusive towards all kinds of beliefs, one that calls for unity and working for a common goal despite our differences. And three of her colleagues choose to walk out on this plea for unity. Their action proves the importance and validity of this prayer and demonstrates the intolerance that needs to be overcome.
The hypocrisy deepens: On April 9 Rep. Giddings posted a picture of a button saying "the future is inclusive" to her public Facebook page, adding the caption: "The reprehensible irony of this button left in the Idaho House gallery."
Rep. Giddings, please explain how you can see the reprehensible irony in a button calling for inclusion. You left a room filled with words of inclusion and calls for unity spoken by your colleague. Your actions suggest that it is you who does not support inclusion or unity.
Katrin Lepler
Idaho Falls