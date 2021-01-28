I am a born and raised Idahoan who now lives in Salmon. I am both a fly fishing guide and work in the outdoor industry. Opportunities to hunt, fish, hike, boat and recreate are what makes Idaho so special to me and why I returned to invest in the state after leaving to pursue a college degree. To continue to enjoy the wild places we all visit, it’s important to conserve these places and the wildlife they support. That’s why I support the nomination of Congresswoman Deb Haaland for interior secretary. Idaho is growing, and it’s important to ensure that our public lands and waterways are safe and healthy for our families to enjoy and to ensure more people have access to the outdoors. I want every child in Idaho to have the opportunities to experience the outdoors that I did growing up.
Haaland was a champion of the Great American Outdoors Act, which passed with support from both parties and will greatly expand outdoor recreation opportunities across the nation. She also introduced the Simplifying Outdoor Access for Recreation Act, which would make the outdoors more accessible while creating jobs in the outdoor industry in states like Idaho. Working across the aisle, Haaland knows the importance of making sure that red tape doesn’t prevent people from enjoying the outdoors.
Sens. Crapo and Risch and their colleagues should swiftly confirm Rep. Haaland so she can bring her advocacy and passion for conserving public lands and wildlife populations.
Emerald LaFortune
Salmon