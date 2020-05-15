While the 2020 legislative session was intensely focused on high-profile bills, Rep. Julianne Young was quietly working on the passage of a bill that received no media attention but is critical to protecting our children. House Bill 522 required online web search database providers to filter out all obscene content before databases are accessed by K-12 students.
This seems like something that should be a no-brainer, but there were loopholes in the law that allowed our children to come across pornographic content while doing academic research on databases that are their primary research source. This bill was signed by the governor, and Idaho’s parents can now rest easier knowing their children are far better protected from pornography while doing schoolwork. I had the pleasure of working with Rep. Young on this bill, and I can say unequivocally that she is in Boise to serve the people of District 31.
We met with stakeholders that had issues with the bill, and she involved them and addressed their concerns in such a way that we had unanimous, bipartisan support in both committees and no testimony against the legislation. Julianne Young is a true statesman interested only in protecting family, faith and freedom. Idahoans will be extremely blessed to see her return to Boise for two more years.
Stephanie Gifford
Idaho Falls