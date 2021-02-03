I want to know where Rep. Heather Scott gets her crystal ball. Or does she just possess a God-like power to declare the pandemic over? Is this just in Idaho or nationwide? Please tell this to the 90,000 folks expected to die in February, as it will be over for those who pass. Won’t it, Heather? If you have this much power, why didn’t you declare the pandemic over a year ago before 400,000 plus people died? And before I purchased a lovely collection of masks.
In this past election, the majority felt it was time to remove a mentally unstable man from power. There seems to be a few representatives in Idaho who are borderline. Please, all who represent the good people of this state, take a responsible, mature and smart approach to governing.
Nell Holtzclaw
Rigby