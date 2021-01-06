Elected officials like Idaho’s Congressman Mike Simpson who are supporting the pending lawsuits challenging the selection of electors in several red states that went to Biden undoubtedly know that the presidential election outcome will not change.
Then why support the challenge?
Because the Constitution is at stake, not to mention the legality of the next presidential election process.
U.S. Constitution Article 2, Section One, Clause 2:
“Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress:”
The Texas lawsuit sets out the core argument:
“The election in Defendant States was also compromised by numerous changes to the State legislatures’ duly enacted election statutes by non-legislative actors ... that undermined state statutory ballot-integrity protections such as signature and witness requirements for casting ballots and poll-watcher requirements for counting them.
“State legislatures have plenary (i.e. absolute) authority to set the method for selecting presidential electors, Bush v. Gore, 531 U.S. 98, 104 (2000). (Moreover, any) significant departure from the legislative scheme for appointing Presidential electors presents a federal constitutional question.”
The next election of this country’s president needs to be in full accordance with the Constitution. No serious question about the integrity of that process can be tolerated.
Mike Simpson’s support for the pending lawsuit was not some partisan stunt.
It was patriotic advice.
Jay B. Gaskill
Idaho Falls