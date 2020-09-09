Rep. Simpson’s recent email response regarding our email about the United States Postal Service was simply a regurgitation of Trump’s lies, trying to distract from the truth with an insignificant difference between mail-in and absentee ballots. Despite Republican claims that ballots will be mailed to millions and millions, ballots are only mailed to currently registered voters, and signatures are checked upon return so no one can sign a dead relative’s ballot.
In Idaho, we’ve had absentee ballots for a long time, and for the recent primary, we had mail-in voting with no problems. Many other states have been using mail-in voting for quite a while. Simpson also claimed Trump isn’t trying to sabotage the USPS despite Trump’s own admission of sabotage recently and for a long time. His crony DeJoy’s actions involve removing expensive and efficient mail sorting equipment, stopping overtime needed due to the pandemic and postal schedules that delay our essential prescriptions, etc. This is evidence of the sabotaging. DeJoy has $70 million invested in companies competing with the USPS — a clear conflict of interest.
Although Simpson has done many good things for Idaho in the past and we have supported him in the past, unfortunately, he has become a Trump enabler. We no longer support him as our representative.
On another note, the governor is unconcerned about the pandemic, so there are no mail-in ballots for the November elections. You must request an absentee ballot. No reason is needed. Just call your county election office. The Bonneville County number is 208-529-1350, or check for your county number.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls