I’d like to respond to Jan. 16's editorial criticizing Rep. Wendy Horman’s election bill. There are several key points that were not addressed.
First, “off-cycle” elections (March and August) are usually single item ballot questions with extremely low voter participation. There is little publicity involved to increase voter turn out, and it comes at a high cost to taxpayers.
There has been a big push in recent years, mainly by the left, to find as many ways as possible to make it easier for as many people as possible to vote. Eliminating the March and August elections would go a long way to further this goal, as historically more folks turn out for the May and November elections.
It should be noted also that the Post Register took a comment from the committee hearing out of context when they wrote that Rep. Horman said she had not talked to certain educators about her bill. How ironic. Horman served for years on District 93’s school board and is considered to be an expert on educational issues. Her bill is a good one. Let’s support it.
Andi Elliott
Hamer