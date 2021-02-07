“House votes to remove limit on crowd size” is truly disturbing. As a parent, yes, I understand the desire for all to witness your child’s accomplishments, but at what cost?
With digital technology, those moments can still be shared. Yes, people are crowding to Walmart, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, but there is some difference. They aren’t sitting for hours in a shared space, yelling and cheering, and expelling particles at a rapid rate. The majority of individuals shopping are wearing masks. Not so, evidently, at sporting events (Thunder Ridge High School).
I am in awe when Rep. Heather Scott states, "The pandemic is over by all means of data.”
I may just be getting older, but I really don’t remember so many daily obituaries in the paper. Perhaps just a coincidence. It is interesting to me to read about the cry for individual freedom from many of our legislators, yet somehow that does not pertain to those who feel there should be individual freedom for women’s bodies or the freedom to utilize medical or recreational marijuana.
It belatedly occurred to me that — holy crap — many of the people “leading” our state may actually not know what they’re doing, lacking the initiative to really educate themselves on an issue before drafting and attempting to pass legislation that impacts all of us. And guess what? I come from generations of Idahoans. I was born and raised here. I, too, love this beautiful state. I look forward to the day I can feel proud of her leaders.
Jerri McMinn
Idaho Falls